Apple Releases iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Parts and Tools for Do-It-Yourself Repairs

Apple this week made iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max parts available to order through its self-service repair store in the United States, Canada, and some European countries, such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, and others.



For all four new iPhone models, there are parts available for repairing the display, battery, cameras, enclosure, speakers, logic board, and more. Apple also lets customers rent an iPhone toolkit for seven days, with U.S. pricing set at $49.

Apple's website offers repair manuals for the devices:



Launched in 2022, Apple's self-service repair program provides customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and manuals to repair select iPhones, iPads, Macs, Studio Displays, and Beats Pill speakers. Apple says the program is "intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices."