Withings Launches iPhone-Connected Urine Reader That Goes in Your Toilet

Withings' U-Scan, the company's toilet-mounted health sensor first unveiled at CES 2023, is now available in both the U.S. and Europe after a two-year delay. The compact device analyzes urine samples automatically, part of Withings' latest effort to bring passive health tracking into everyday routines.



The commercial version launches with two interchangeable testing cartridges: Nutrio and Calci. Nutrio monitors nutrition and hydration indicators including ketones, vitamin C, pH, and hydration levels, while Calci tracks calcium levels that can contribute to kidney stone formation. Each cartridge provides approximately 22 tests over three months and can be swapped through the Withings Health Mate app.

U-Scan is sold in two packages. The Proactive package costs $349.95 and includes the reader, charging station, and one cartridge. The Intensive package runs $429.95 and includes two cartridges for 44 total tests. Replacement cartridges are priced at $99.95 each or $179.95 per pair, and can be automatically delivered regularly via a Withings Plus subscription.

One notable change since the original announcement is how Withings is positioning the product. The company now classifies U-Scan as a "wellness product" rather than pursuing FDA clearance, which allows it to bypass lengthy regulatory approval. The classification basically focuses the device on general health and lifestyle tracking rather than diagnostic use.

The Cycle Sync cartridge, which was originally promised for menstrual and ovulation tracking, remains delayed. Withings says it plans to bring that cartridge to market at a later date.

The U-Scan follows the recent launch of Kohler's Dekoda, an iPhone-connected gut health and hydration monitor that's designed to be attached to a toilet rim where it uses sensors to analyze your poop rather than your pee. With the launch of Withings' device, now you can do both.