Kohler Launches $600 iPhone-Connected Toilet Camera That Monitors Your Health Through Waste Analysis

Kohler is expanding its line of bathroom products with Dekoda, an iPhone-connected device that's designed to be attached to a toilet rim (via The Verge). The device's included "sensors" point into the toilet bowl, allowing it to analyze what goes on in the bathroom.



According to Kohler, Dekoda is a health tracker that can monitor gut health and hydration, as well as detect the presence of blood in the toilet.

The website for the product is careful not to say that the product is essentially a camera that's peering into the toilet, instead referencing unspecified "powerful sensors" that analyze the contents of the toilet. According to the website, the sensors "see down into your toilet and nowhere else."

Kohler says that it uses advanced optical sensors and spectroscopy to observe how light interacts with waste, then it analyzes the data using machine learning algorithms to provide health insights. Data is protected with end-to-end encryption and fingerprint authentication. There is a separate Bluetooth fingerprint scanner that can be attached to a wall near the toilet to prevent the Dekoda from scanning the waste of guests, though it is optional.

Dekoda is the first product in a new Kohler Health line, and it requires a membership to use. Kohler Health is priced at $6.99 monthly for a single person, or $12.99 monthly for up to five family members. There are also yearly memberships priced at $70 and $130, respectively.

Kohler's Dekoda toilet sensor can be pre-ordered from the Kohler website for $600.