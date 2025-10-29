Anker's Halloween Sale Has Discounts on Chargers, Hubs, and Portable Batteries
Anker recently kicked off a new Halloween sale with up to 20 percent off the company's most popular charging accessories. Most accessories have had their discounts automatically applied, but you can enter the code halloween2025 at checkout as well to get the discount.
The Halloween sale also includes a few bundle deals, where you can mix and match various accessories to save up to 26 percent on the bundle. In both sales, you'll find savings on MagSafe-compatible iPhone chargers, portable batteries, USB-C wall chargers, and more.
In the lists below, we've collected a few examples of the best products available at a discount during this event, as well as some notable Anker discounts on Amazon. Remember to use the code halloween2025 at the checkout screen to see the final discount price, if it hasn't been automatically applied.
Portable Chargers
Wall Chargers
Charging Stations
Amazon Deals
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
