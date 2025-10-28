Toyota BEVs Gain Support for Apple Maps EV Routing

Toyota has announced that its 2023 and newer battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the United States are adopting Apple Maps EV routing in CarPlay, a feature that will direct Toyota BEV owners to nearby electric vehicle charging facilities.



The Apple Maps EV Routing option will allow Toyota BEV users to plan travel routes that include stops for charging. Without it, drivers would have had to exit out of ‌CarPlay‌ in order to create a route that included charging stops.

Apple Maps' EV Routing feature uses real-time data from the vehicle to guide drivers to their destinations more efficiently, automatically suggesting charging stops when needed. The system takes into account elevation changes and other driving conditions to decide when a recharge is necessary. If the vehicle's battery level becomes too low, Apple Maps will automatically direct the driver to the nearest compatible charging station.

Toyota says that all BEVs with Toyota Audio Multimedia can enable Apple Maps EV Routing via Apple CarPlay, including the new 2026 Toyota bZ models that just went on sale.

(Thanks, Taguro!)