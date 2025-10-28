If You Thought Ads in Apple Maps Was Bad, Samsung is Putting Ads on $1,900+ Refrigerators

Apple competitor Samsung has a line of "Family Hub" smart refrigerators equipped with integrated displays, and anything with a display can show you an ad. Starting later this month, Samsung is planning to take advantage of that refrigerator advertising space, and Family Hub refrigerators in the U.S. will get a widget that shows ads.



Samsung confirmed to Fortune last month that it was testing a "pilot program" to offer some fridge owners "promotions and curated advertisements," and now Samsung is ready to provide ads to even more users. 2024 Family Hub refrigerators will get a software update this week, and the update will bring ads to the refrigerator display when it's idle. Ads will start showing up on November 3.

Family Hub refrigerators are priced starting at $1,899, but they go up to $3,499. The refrigerators include 21.5-inch to 32-inch screens and are advertised as keeping families connected. Users can share pictures, videos, and drawings with Google Photos, get recipes, play music, manage calendar events, and buy items from Amazon. Higher-end refrigerators feature "AI Vision" that keeps track of the items inside.

The ads are part of a new Cover screen widget, and they'll be displayed alongside other information like the weather, calendar events, and news. Samsung says that users can choose to opt out of the ads for now through the Advertisements tab of the Settings menu, though that disables all widget features. Ads can also be dismissed from the Cover screen, and the specific ad dismissed won't appear again during the campaign period. Samsung says that ads won't appear when the Cover screen shows art or album themes.

Samsung's decision to include ads on the Family Hub refrigerators has come as a surprise to many customers because the fridges have been available for years now. Many who bought the refrigerator without any expectation that it would show ads will now be subject to advertising. There will undoubtedly be customers unaware that they can opt out of the ads, because Samsung has decided to turn ads on by default.

To begin with, the Family Hub refrigerators will only show ads for Samsung products, but Samsung seems to be planning to allow third-party advertisers to show ads, according to The Verge.

Apple doesn't make refrigerators, but it too is ramping up the number of places where it displays ads. Recent reports suggest that the Apple Maps app will start showing ads in search results as soon as next year.