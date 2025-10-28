Another Vehicle Brand Gaining iPhone Car Keys Support

Apple is preparing to bring support for its digital car key feature to Jetour vehicles, according to evidence uncovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.



Introduced in 2022, Car Keys allows an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock a vehicle through the Wallet app. A digital version of a car key is stored in Wallet, and unlocking can be done by holding an Apple Watch or ‌iPhone‌ near a compatible vehicle's NFC reader.

A tap on the door handle is enough to initiate an unlock, and while Face ID authentication is a security option, Apple offers an Express Mode that eliminates the need to authenticate for a faster unlocking process.

Car manufacturers like BMW, Rivian, Kia, Audi, and Hyundai have all implemented support for ‌Car Keys‌ since it was introduced. During its WWDC 2025 keynote in June, Apple said that 13 additional vehicle brands would "soon" offer iPhone car keys. Chinese carmaker Jetour, which mainly produces crossovers and SUVs, was not one of them.

Apple maintains a full list of vehicles that support ‌Car Keys‌ on its CarPlay model availability webpage, but it has not been updated in a while, so it is missing several recent additions.