Adobe Photoshop Adds AI Assistant to Automate Repetitive Design Tasks
Adobe today announced a new AI Assistant for Photoshop that will allow designers and creative professionals to automate repetitive tasks. Powered by agentic AI, the AI assistant can complete creative tasks, offer personalized recommendations, and provide tutorials.
The AI Assistant is also coming to Adobe Express, Adobe's cloud-based design tool. With both Photoshop and Express, users can take advantage of conversation-based creation and editing tools. Adobe says that it's easy to transition between conversational creation and hands-on editing with access to manual tools.
There are several other AI tools coming to photoshop, including Generative Upscale and Generative Fill with partner models. Generative Fill can be used with Gemini 2.5 Flash, Black Forest Labs LUX.1 Kontext, and Firefly Image Models for removing or modifying content with text-based prompts. A new Harmonize feature is able to blend people or objects into new scenes, matching light, color, and tone to provide natural results.
Harmonize, Generative Fill, and Generative Upscale with access to partner models are available today, while Photoshop AI Assistant is available through a private beta waitlist. Adobe Express AI Assistant is available to Adobe Express Premium customers.
More on Adobe's new announcements can be found on the Adobe website.
