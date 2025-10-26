Apple Hosts Special Vision Pro Event for Developers

Apple used the launch week of the M5 Vision Pro this week to run a two-day "Meet with Apple" program for developers, with a focus on building immersive media and interactive apps for visionOS 26.



Apple invited developers to its Developer Center in Cupertino, hosting sessions on how to create Apple Immersive Video, design spatial interactions, and use features such as SharePlay and spatial Personas.

During this Day 1 livestream, we'll show how visionOS 26 can help you tell impactful immersive and interactive stories. You'll learn how to frame your creative ideas for formats like Apple Immersive Video and explore real-world examples from past productions. You'll discover how to design for spatial interaction and tell stories that make the audience part of your experience. And you'll find out how to use SharePlay and spatial Personas to help people connect over your ideas. On Day 2, we'll dive deep into Apple Immersive Video and Apple Spatial Audio. You'll discover how to create entirely new media experiences, get started with Apple Immersive Video, explore new production workflows, and dig into previous Apple Immersive productions.

Full recordings of both day one and day two are available for replay on the Apple Developer YouTube channel. Apple announced the M5 Vision Pro on October 15 and in-store availability began on October 22.