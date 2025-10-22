Apple's A20 Chip Could Be Massively More Expensive
Apple's "A20" chip designed for next year's iPhone models could be considerably more expensive, the China Times reports.
The A20 chip is likely to be the first widely available 2-nanometer chip, debuting in the iPhone 18 lineup next year and forming the foundation of subsequent M6-series chips. The previous three generation A-series chips have all been based on TMSC's 3-nanometer node, with the upgrade to 2-nanometer promising further performance and efficiency improvements.
TSMC has reportedly told customers, presumably including Apple, to expect pricing that is at least 50% higher than 3-nanometer processors. This is attributed to unusually high capital expenditure for the new node and to the lack of discounting strategies while yields are still in their early acceptable phase.
The report further states that suppliers expect flagship mobile chips built on the 2-nanometer process to carry unit prices around $280 once volume production begins. This would make it the most expensive component in the iPhone and dramatically affect Apple's profit margins, if the increase is not passed on to customers.
A report from DigiTimes last year placed the cost of the A18 chip at around $45, with a total hardware bill of $416 for a model that retailed at $799, implying that the chip represents roughly 10% of bill of materials (BOM) cost and about 5–6% of retail price before logistics and development expenses. The most expensive component in that teardown was the rear camera assembly rather than the chip.
If the component cost rumors are true, Apple could limit 2-nanometer chips to only some 2026 iPhone models, such as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In September last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned that "due to cost concerns, not all new iPhone 18 models may be equipped with a 2-nanometer processor."
Popular Stories
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across the Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari apps.
More features and changes will follow in future ...
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass.
The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
iOS 26.4 is expected to introduce a revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, but not everyone is satisfied with how well it works.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said some of Apple's software engineers have "concerns" about the overhauled Siri's performance. However, he did not provide any specific details about the shortcomings.
iOS 26.4 will...
Apple's software engineers continue to internally test iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.0.2 will be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet.
The update will likely be released by the end of next week.
Last month, Apple released iOS 26.0.1,...
Apple is "drastically" cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reports.
The business publication claims to have learned of a major cut to iPhone Air production motivated by weaker-than-expected consumer interest, nearly to "end of production levels." Despite early reports of the iPhone Air selling out within hours of...
While the new iPad Pro's headline feature is the M5 chip, the device has some other changes, including N1 and C1X chips, faster storage speeds, and more.
With the M5 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to a 20% faster CPU and up to a 40% faster GPU compared to the previous model with the M4 chip, according to Geekbench 6 results. Keep in mind that 256GB and 512GB configurations have a 9-core CPU,...
With the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple added a toggle that makes Liquid Glass more opaque and reduces transparency. We tested the beta to see where the toggle works and what it looks like.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
If you have the latest iOS 26.1 beta, you can go to Settings > Display and Brightness to get to the new option. Tap on Liquid Glass, then...
Even though we're at the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple is continuing to add new features. In fact, the fourth beta has some of the biggest changes that we'll get when iOS 26.1 releases to the public later this month. We've rounded up what's new below.
Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle
Apple added a toggle for customizing the look of Liquid Glass. In Settings > Display and Brightness,...