WhatsApp Testing Message Limits to Combat Spam

Popular Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp may soon introduce new message limits that could cut down on spam. According to TechCrunch, WhatsApp is testing a feature that restricts the number of messages that individual users and businesses are able to send to unknown people without getting a response.



All messages that are sent will count against the per-month limit, which has not yet been established. WhatsApp is testing different limits to determine what works best, and the testing will be conducted in multiple countries in the coming weeks.

When a person or business is close to hitting the limit, WhatsApp will display a pop-up warning with the remaining number of messages that can be sent, so users can avoid being blocked from sending messages entirely.

According to WhatsApp, the average user will not hit the limit, with the controls designed to cut down on spam messages. A message that is sent and receives a reply will not count toward the message limit.

Spam on WhatsApp is a major problem due to the worldwide popularity of the app, and the company has been working to curb spam over the last few years. WhatsApp has added tools for easily blocking someone from the Lock Screen, unsubscribing from marketing messages, and leaving unwanted groups, plus it has introduced limits for bulk messaging from new users.