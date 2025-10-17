Facebook's New Collage Feature May Use Your Images for AI Training

Meta is adding a new AI-based collage and photo editing tool to Facebook, and it's rolling out starting today. The opt-in feature scans your camera roll for your best photos and videos, uploads those images to the cloud, then uses AI to create "fun collages and edits."



Facebook will suggest photo collages, recaps, AI restyling, or themes like birthdays, graduations, and trips. Once you opt in, the AI works behind the scenes on an ongoing basis and will randomly suggest photo and video edits for you to post. Suggested edits are private, unless you decide to share them.

If you do decide to share something the AI created, your friends will see it, and Facebook will use it for AI training. Meta says that media from your camera roll isn't used to improve AI, unless you share suggested content or edit it with Meta's AI tools.

Facebook users in the U.S. and Canada can use the new functionality, and sharing recommendations will appear in Stories and Feed. Opting in or opting out can be done by navigating to Facebook's camera roll settings. Select your profile picture, then go to Settings and Privacy > Settings > Preferences > Camera Roll Sharing Suggestions.

Users who don't want their images used for AI training should avoid enabling the feature. For extra security, it is a good idea to restrict Facebook's access to the camera roll entirely, which can be done in the Facebook section of the iPhone settings app.

Meta has been loosening its privacy policies in order to improve Meta AI and to take advantage of AI interactions. In December, Meta plans to begin using generative AI conversations to personalize content and tailor ad recommendations. Text exchanges and voice conversations with AI will be used in the U.S. to personalize posts, reels, ads, and more, with no way to opt out.