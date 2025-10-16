New iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro Will Have Day-One Software Updates

Apple is preparing day-one software updates for its new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro models.



iPadOS 26.0.1 (23A8464), macOS 26.0.1 (25A8364), and visionOS 26.0.1 (23M8340) should be available upon the launch of the new ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌MacBook Pro‌, and Vision Pro, which each feature the M5 chip.

All three of the new devices likely have the current versions of their operating systems pre-installed. It is not yet clear what's in the new versions of iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS, but day-one updates usually include essential bug fixes.

The updated ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌MacBook Pro‌, and Vision Pro are now available to pre-order, and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Wednesday, October 22.