Steve Jobs to Be Featured on U.S. Commemorative $1 Coin in 2026

The United States Mint will soon begin producing a new $1 American Innovation Coin featuring Steve Jobs, and the design for the coin was previewed today.



The $1 Steve Jobs Coin features a young Steve Jobs in a turtleneck, jeans, and sneakers. The coin is inscribed with the words "make something wonderful." A full description is available on the U.S. Mint website:



This design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "CALIFORNIA." Additional inscriptions are "STEVE JOBS" and "MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL."

When it launches in 2026, the Steve Jobs coin will be purchasable from the U.S. Mint website. The collectible coins will be available for $13.25, or in a set of four (including three featuring other innovators/innovations) for $27.50. Rolls of 25 coins and bags of 100 coins are also available.

The Steve Jobs coin is part of a multi-year series that started in 2018. Each state is able to nominate an American innovation or pioneering effort for memorialization in a collectible coin.

California Governor Gavin Newsom recommended Apple co-founder Steve Jobs for the coin earlier this year. Newsom said that Jobs' willingness to try new ideas and push the boundaries of what's possible embodied the California spirit.