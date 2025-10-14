Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Catastrophically Fails Bend Test, Ends Up a Charred Mess

by

With every flagship smartphone launch, the new devices are subject to bend tests, drop tests, and other durability tests. YouTuber JerryRigEverything (Zack Nelson) is known for his scratch and bend tests, and he did his usual routine with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This time, something went wrong.


When Nelson bent the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it broke on the first test, and the second test damaged the battery and engulfed his studio in smoke. Nelson bent the smartphone backward in a way unlikely to occur in normal use, but it's also the first time that he's had a battery rupture.

"Surprisingly, in the decade that I've been durability testing phones, I have never had a smartphone explode before," he says. "The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first phone to go up in smoke."

He goes on to explain that he's subjected every mainstream smartphone from the last decade to the exact same tests, but this is the first time he's had a failure that set off his fire alarm. At the end of the video, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a smoking, charred mess, and Nelson suggests not putting an open 10 Pro Fold in a pocket.

According to Nelson, Google's line of foldable Pixel smartphones have had the same antenna line design issue for the last three years. Every one bends at the antenna line, and this time around, the layers of the battery were pinched together, resulting in a short circuit that caused a thermal reaction.

iFixit told The Verge that while the battery fire is dramatic, it's "not necessarily a sign that something is wrong with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold design." The battery does not appear to have been discharged before the bend test, and iFixit said that short circuits can happen if you break the insulating layers of a battery. Google has not yet responded to the incident.

The Verge also points out that Google has had other battery issues this year. The company updated the Pixel 6A to address a potential battery overheating risk, and also updated the 4A to improve the stability of the battery's performance.

Tags: Google, Google Pixel

Popular Stories

apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Expected to Announce These Two to Three Products 'This Week'

Sunday October 12, 2025 7:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's "Mac Your Calendars" teaser last October In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip. Gurman...
Read Full Article177 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Apple Preparing iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones

Saturday October 11, 2025 6:59 pm PDT by
Apple's software engineers are internally testing iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will likely be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released within the next few weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Being Rebranded as Apple TV

Monday October 13, 2025 8:25 am PDT by
Buried in its announcement about "F1: The Movie" making its streaming debut on December 12, Apple has also announced that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply Apple TV. A single line near the end of the press release states "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," though Apple's website has yet to be updated with any changes, so we're unsure on the details of the...
Read Full Article270 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have These 6 New Features

Saturday October 11, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still nearly a year away, a handful of new features and changes have already been rumored for the devices. Below, we have recapped some of the early iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Smaller Dynamic Island The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, but the devices will...
Read Full Article82 comments
All AirPods 2025

Apple Reportedly Working on New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chip

Sunday October 12, 2025 9:24 am PDT by
After releasing AirPods Pro 3 last month, Apple is already working on the next AirPods Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is unclear if the new AirPods Pro would be branded as AirPods Pro 4, or if they would be considered an updated version of AirPods Pro 3. Gurman did not take a position, opting to describe them as a "new version" of the "high-end in-ear buds." AirPods Pro 2...
Read Full Article66 comments
Meta Ray Ban Glasses

Apple's Smart Glasses With In-Lens Display May Feature Two Modes

Sunday October 12, 2025 9:43 am PDT by
Apple's second-generation smart glasses with an in-lens display may have two modes, depending on which device they are connected to. Meta Ray-Bans without an in-lens display In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told a future version of Apple's smart glasses may be able to run a full version of the visionOS operating system when they are paired with a Mac, and...
Read Full Article126 comments
10

Apple to Launch New Products Starting Next Week, Claims Dubious Leak [Updated]

Friday October 10, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Update: the Naver account appears to be referencing a speculative post on X by Vadim Yuryev, dated October 6. The original article follows. Apple will announce new products through a series of press releases beginning as soon as next week, according to a dubious claim posted on the Korean blog Naver. The Naver blog account yeux1122, which aggregates rather than originates Apple...
Read Full Article6 comments
joz macbook tease

Apple Teases Upcoming M5 MacBook Pro Launch: 'Something Powerful is Coming'

Tuesday October 14, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased the launch of an upcoming product, saying "something powerful is coming" on social media. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A short animation accompanying Joswiak's teaser reveals a brief glimpse of a MacBook Pro along with the words "coming soon." The shape of the MacBook Pro is a V, which is the Roman numeral...
Read Full Article161 comments
Tim Cook MacBook

Apple's Next CEO Identified

Wednesday October 8, 2025 12:30 pm PDT by
Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus remains the "leading contender" to become the company's next CEO, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Ternus is 50 years old, so he is still young enough to have a long run at the helm of Apple, after current CEO Tim Cook retires. He is already a key decision-maker at Apple, according to Gurman, and he appears to have a charismatic...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

CalMin Avatar
CalMin
33 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
Tip: Don't do that to your phone.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
840quadra Avatar
840quadra
32 minutes ago at 04:28 pm
I appreciate the tests with regards to my “need to know more about random stuff” brain, but at the same time, I have to question how a normal user would encounter situations like some of the tests unless they were completely clueless or careless.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
32 minutes ago at 04:29 pm
"Nelson bent the smartphone backward in a way unlikely to occur in normal use..."

That says everything. This is nothing more than clickbait

Edit: Surprise surprise. He's good buddies with the King of Apple Angst - Louis Rossmann. I knew I'd seen this clickbaity garbage online somewhere before.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HazeAndHahmahneez Avatar
HazeAndHahmahneez
27 minutes ago at 04:34 pm

"Nelson bent the smartphone backward in a way unlikely to occur in normal use..." That says everything. This is nothing more than clickbait
Clickbait in your dreams. First test by jerry rig where the phone combusted and set off a fire alarm

The only phone ever. Before this, the only thing that made a droid device hot was if it was stolen lol

Well that and that battery catching fire issue years back, but that wasn’t just a jerry rig thing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fehhkk Avatar
fehhkk
23 minutes ago at 04:37 pm
You're folding it wrong.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
STOCK411 Avatar
STOCK411
19 minutes ago at 04:41 pm
I once had someone bring me a laptop that looked like it was cut in half with a samurai sword.....

When asked how it happened, they said it somehow split itself in half while in their bag...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments