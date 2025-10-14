Apple Seeds Third Public Betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1 and macOS Tahoe 26.1

Apple today provided public beta testers with the third releases of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1 and watchOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. Apple seeded the betas to developers earlier this week.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device.

iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 expand Apple Intelligence to new languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.

AirPods Live Translation is also available in Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese (both Mandarin Traditional and Simplified) in iOS 26.

There are a few other minor changes to apps like Photos, Music, the Apple TV app, and Phone, with details available in our iOS 26.1 features guide.