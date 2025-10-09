Belkin Launches Hybrid Camera Grip and Power Bank
Belkin today announced the launch of the Stage PowerGrip, an accessory that pairs a camera grip with a power bank.
The PowerGrip includes a 9,300 mAh battery that can provide a full charge to Apple's iPhones. Included magnets allow it to attach to the back of a MagSafe-compatible iPhone.
It can charge at 7.5W wirelessly, but plugging an iPhone in with the included retractable USB-C cable speeds up charging. With the wireless charging capabilities, the included cable, and an extra USB-C port, up to three devices can be charged at one time. The charger is limited to 15W total, so it's best used to charge an iPhone and smaller devices like an Apple Watch or AirPods.
The PowerGrip connects to an iPhone over Bluetooth, and a button on it can be used as a camera shutter button for snapping photos. It can be used in multiple orientations for filming, or it can serve as a stand. There's also a connector so it can be attached to a tripod mount. A digital display provides a readout on remaining capacity.
Belkin's Stage PowerGrip can be purchased from the Belkin website or from Amazon.com for $80.
