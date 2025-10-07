Apple Announces iPhone 17 and iPhone Air Release Date in Indonesia

Apple today announced that customers in Indonesia can pre-order the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max starting Friday, October 10. The devices will be available in select stores starting Friday, October 17.



All of the new iPhones already launched in the U.S. and more than 80 other countries and regions last month. However, the iPhone Air is still not available to order in China, as Apple is still waiting for eSIM-related regulatory approval there.