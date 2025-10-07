Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1 and macOS Tahoe 26.1

Apple today provided public beta testers with the second releases of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1 and watchOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. Apple seeded the betas to developers yesterday.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device.

iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 expand Apple Intelligence to new languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.

AirPods Live Translation is also available in Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese (both Mandarin Traditional and Simplified) in iOS 26.1. The second beta adds a slide to stop feature to alarms, tweaks the design of the Settings app, and more, with details available in our features list.

There are a few other minor changes to apps like Photos, Music, and Phone, with details available in our iOS 26.1 features guide.