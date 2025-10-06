Everything New in iOS 26.1 Beta 2

Apple released the second beta of iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1, introducing useful changes to alarms, multitasking on the iPad, and more. There are also subtle tweaks to some of the Liquid Glass design elements as Apple continues to refine iOS 26.

iOS 26

Alarms and Timers

Alarms set using the Clock app now have a slide to stop button rather than a tap to stop button on the Lock Screen. To snooze an alarm, you can tap, but to turn it off from the Lock Screen, you need to use a slide gesture.

ios 26 1 slide to stop
The change makes it much harder to dismiss an alarm when you're trying to tap on the snooze button. Slide to Stop is also used for timers.

Background Security Improvements

The Privacy and Security section of the Settings app now has a toggle to automatically download and install security improvements. It's a revamp of the prior Rapid Security Responses feature.

ios 26 1 security improvements

Fitness App

You can now create custom workouts in the Fitness app on iPhone. There are options for selecting workout type, estimated Active Calories, effort, duration, and start time.

ios 26 1 custom workout

Settings App

Apple changed the alignment of icons and text in the Settings app. All settings with headers that feature text now have that text aligned to the left instead of center aligned.

ios 26 1 left aligned settings
This includes General, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Personal Hotspot, Accessibility, and more.

Display Settings

The Display section of the Settings app now has iOS 26-themed wallpaper instead of iOS 18 wallpaper.

display brightness setting ios 26 1

Home Screen Folders

When you tap into a folder on the Home Screen, the name of the folder at the top is left aligned instead of center aligned.

ios 26 1 folder alignment

iPadOS 26.1 Slide Over

With iPadOS 26.1 beta 2, Apple reintroduced Slide Over. Slide Over works alongside the window-based iPadOS 26 multitasking functionality, so you can have multiple windows open and still swipe over to quickly access a Slide Over app.

ipados 26 1 slide over
You can only have one Slide Over app at a time in iPadOS 26.1, and you can use the feature by tapping on the green window resizing button and
toggling on Enter Slide Over.

External Microphones on iPad

There's now an option to adjust input gain on the ‌iPad‌ when using an external microphone.

Liquid Glass

The light refraction effect around apps is now more subtle with darker icon colors and background colors.

Wallpaper

When setting a wallpaper on the Lock Screen, instructions like Pinch to Crop show up momentarily and then disappear, rather than being shown all the time.

ios 26 1 wallpaper crop

Display Accessibility

Under the Display and Text Size section in the Accessibility settings, there is a new "Display Borders" toggle. It adds a border to all buttons, and replaces the prior "Button Shapes" setting.

Calendar

The Calendar app change that showed events with a full color background in iOS 26.1 beta 1 has been removed.

Photos App

The interface for managing multiple photos that you've selected has been tweaked slightly. Play as Slideshow, Favorite, and Hide are now at the top of the menu.

ios 26 1 photos app

More Features

Know of something new in iOS 26.1 that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.

