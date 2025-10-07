Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Apple today released new firmware designed for the AirPods Pro 3, prior-generation AirPods Pro 2, and the AirPods 4 models. The firmware has a build number of 8A358, up from 8A356.



There's no word on what's include in the updated firmware, but the prior 8A356 update added iOS 26 features to the AirPods Pro 2, ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, and ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC. The software introduced better audio quality for phone calls and video calls, studio-quality audio recording for interviews, podcasts, videos, Live Translation, and more.

It's possible that the 8A358 firmware addresses a bug or brings improvements to some of the new ‌iOS 26‌ AirPods features.

To install the new firmware, make sure your AirPods are in range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. From there, put your AirPods in the Charging Case and connect the Charging Case to power. Keep the case closed and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware update to install.