Apple Highlights Five Perks for iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage

by

After launching new iPhones last month, Apple is promoting iCloud+ with a prominent banner on its home page, in a bid to boost its services revenue. In addition to more storage, all iCloud+ plans include five perks for iPhone users.

iCloud iPhone 17 Pro
As a refresher, iCloud includes 5GB of storage for free. If you want extra storage, you need to subscribe to an iCloud+ plan. In the United States, prices range from $0.99 per month for 50GB of storage to $59.99 per month for 12TB of storage.

Here are the five perks included with all iCloud+ plans:

Some of these iCloud+ features are not available in all countries.

Apple's comparison chart for iCloud+ plans in the U.S. is shown below.

iCloud Plus Comparison

Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. More features and changes will follow in future versions,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 vs Air and Pros Feature

New iPhones See 'Stronger Than Expected' Demand With One Exception

Thursday October 2, 2025 7:26 am PDT by
Nearly two weeks after the iPhone 17 series launched, analysts at investment banking firm Morgan Stanley said demand for the devices has been "modestly stronger than we originally expected," based on a combination of extended shipping estimates on Apple's online store and information it gathered from Apple's supply chain. There has been strong early demand for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro,...
Read Full Article248 comments
macbook air prime day 2025

M5 MacBook Air: Release Date, Features, and Performance Predictions

Friday October 3, 2025 3:39 am PDT by
The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular laptop – a thin, fanless machine that wields quiet power thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon. While the M4 model isn't exactly old, attention is already turning to its successor. Apple doesn't telegraph new product launches ahead of time, but we can draw a surprisingly clear picture of what to expect by looking at Apple's silicon roadmap,...
Read Full Article69 comments
iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26 Adds These 200 New Features and Changes to Your iPhone

Saturday October 4, 2025 8:19 am PDT by
Apple's website offers a list of nearly 200 new features and changes (PDF file) included in the software update, released last month. Apple also shared equivalent lists for iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer. To install the update, open the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on General, and tap on Software Update. Below, we have highlighted eight ...
Read Full Article
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article63 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Leaks Reveal What Apple Products Are Coming Next

Friday October 3, 2025 8:05 am PDT by
On this episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest leaks about the next-generation iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Studio Display, and Vision Pro. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Earlier this week, an apparent unboxing video of an updated iPad Pro with the M5 chip was shared online. The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip...
Read Full Article11 comments
space black mbp

Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

Wednesday October 1, 2025 8:27 am PDT by
A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests. The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored...
Read Full Article38 comments
ipad pro 2024

Next iPad Pro to Have Two Key Features, But One Rumor Still Uncertain

Sunday October 5, 2025 7:00 am PDT by
The next iPad Pro models are rumored to feature two key upgrades, including Apple's M5 chip, and an increased minimum of 12GB of RAM. Last week, apparent unboxing videos for the next-generation 13-inch iPad Pro were uploaded to YouTube by Russian channels Wylsacom and Romancev768. The same YouTube channels leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple...
Read Full Article70 comments

Top Rated Comments

dmk1974 Avatar
dmk1974
41 minutes ago at 06:35 am
How about offering 500 GB for the $2.99 and adding a 1 TB plan for $5.99?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
38 minutes ago at 06:38 am

Hide My Email ('https://support.apple.com/en-us/guide/iphone/iphcb02e76f7/ios') generates unique, random email addresses whenever needed
I use this feature all the time for when I sign up for free trials (with various subscription services)

(or) companies that require you provide an email address….but you don’t want to give them your ACTUAL email address - for the purpose of being able to relinquish unwanted newsletter spam shall said company(s) refuse compliance with ‘unsubscribe’ initiations on my end
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
8 minutes ago at 07:08 am

How about offering 500 GB for the $2.99 and adding a 1 TB plan for $5.99?
Exactly. How many people are even on the 200gb plan these days?!

200gb is so outdated in today’s world for most individuals, ESPECIALLY families

Both my Dad & I are each using close to 300gb of our 2tb plan

I read MR comments regarding this issue all the time of the fact that there isn’t ANY plan between 200gb and 2000gb!!

1800gb (10 x) is SUCH a massive gap/difference that has been talked about on these forums FOR YEARS and yet ? has yet to publicly acknowledge this issue and/or rectify it (in any way)

Pretty much every iCloud user’s storage needs continue to increase (not decrease) so it would be prudent for Apple to not only modernize the 200gb plan to say 500gb - for the same cost (or a dollar or two more) but also to continuously revisit their iCloud storage pricing models (on a regular 5yr OR multi-year basis) to allow their effective pricing and storage amounts to more closely resemble the current needs of customers - as demand for storage will only increase as users take more pictures (using ever higher quality iPhone cameras)

Storage costs also are continuously decreasing over time as technology progresses so Apple can (and should) price storage much more competitively than they have been doing.
Google’s cloud storage costs serve as the most effective barometer of a ballpark of what Apple SHOULD be charging - google has continuously lowered their pricing in recent years, while Apple has stayed the same for an unnecessarily long time - causing a very large discrepancy in Apple’s storage competitiveness with the current market
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dulcimer Avatar
Dulcimer
39 minutes ago at 06:36 am
Only 2/5 are useful to me. What would be much more useful is having more tiers at different prices. 200GB to 2TB jump is asking a lot.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
22 minutes ago at 06:54 am
The 99 cent option should be free or it should be 10 GB for every device on the account at minimum. 5 GB might work for some if all you are backing up is a single device and you don't use iCloud Drive, but backups alone for an iPhone and iPad can easily surpass 5 GB. With Google giving 2 TB free for the first year with Pixel Pro phones, Apple's stingy storage behavior is unacceptable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joeblow7777 Avatar
joeblow7777
17 minutes ago at 06:58 am
iCloud is the only Apple subscription service that I use. I have to say, only 5GB for free is pretty pathetic, but the prices for 50GB and 200GB (the tier I use) are very reasonable!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments