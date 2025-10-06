Apple Highlights Five Perks for iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage

After launching new iPhones last month, Apple is promoting iCloud+ with a prominent banner on its home page, in a bid to boost its services revenue. In addition to more storage, all iCloud+ plans include five perks for iPhone users.



As a refresher, iCloud includes 5GB of storage for free. If you want extra storage, you need to subscribe to an iCloud+ plan. In the United States, prices range from $0.99 per month for 50GB of storage to $59.99 per month for 12TB of storage.

Here are the five perks included with all iCloud+ plans:

Some of these iCloud+ features are not available in all countries.

Apple's comparison chart for iCloud+ plans in the U.S. is shown below.