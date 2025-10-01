Google Announces $100 Home Speaker With HomePod Mini-Like Design and Gemini AI

Google today announced the launch of a new Google Home Speaker, which has a more HomePod mini-like design than prior versions of the smart speaker.

Priced at $100, the speaker has a squat, rounded shape with a 3D knit fabric covering and a colorful light ring at the bottom so you know when the speaker is listening. It comes in Jade, Berry, Porcelain, and Hazel. Google says the speaker offers richer, 360-degree sound, balanced acoustics, and the ability to pair multiple speakers together.

The speaker's design is reminiscent of the HomePod mini, but it isn't quite as round. Google is targeting the same price point, as Apple sells the ‌HomePod mini‌ for $99. It's been some time since Apple upgraded the ‌HomePod mini‌, but we could get a refresh as soon as this year.

The new Google Home Speaker integrates with Gemini for Home and a new Google Home Premium service that's powered by Google's Gemini AI. Natural voice chat is supported for AI conversations, and all the AI features you might expect are available like conversational context. You can ask questions about cooking, trips, planning, explore ideas, study, manage calendars, learn languages, get advice, learn skills, play music, and more.



Google added a physical toggle to turn off the microphone for a privacy mode that ensures the speaker isn't listening to conversations.

The Google Home Premium service is a key part of the updated Google Home Speaker, and it is meant to integrate with speakers, cameras, displays, and more, providing AI oversight and simple, conversation-based automation. If you have connected cameras, Google Home Premium can analyze footage and let you know what happens when you're away, plus it powers smart alerts for detecting packages, people, doors left open, and smoke alarms. Google's Gemini AI integration gives its speaker capabilities that the ‌HomePod‌ and the ‌HomePod mini‌ currently lack.

Google's new speaker is set to come out in spring 2026, and it will be priced at $100. Google Home Premium Standard is priced at $10 per month or $100 per year for Gemini Live and home automation features, while Google Home Premium Advanced is priced at $20 per month or $200 per year for daily summaries and video history search options. Access is also included in Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra.

Google Home Premium replaces Nest Aware. Google Home Speaker owners can ask Gemini questions at no cost because Gemini for Home is included, but Gemini Live (the voice-based chat feature), AI automations, sound detection, AI-powered notifications, Home Brief, video history search, and daily briefings require Google Home Premium.

Google also debuted new Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Doorbell cameras with 2K HDR video, improved low-light performance, and Google Home Premium integration.