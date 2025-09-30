Adobe Launches Premiere for iPhone and iPad

Adobe today launched Premiere for iPhone and iPad, bringing its flagship video editing software to mobile devices for the first time.



According to Adobe, the new mobile Premiere app is designed to provide "pro-quality video editing." The mobile version features an unlimited multi-track timeline supporting video, audio, and text layers. It includes standard editing features such as trimming clips, overlaying audio, and synchronizing captions, as well as access to libraries of free creative assets.

Adobe has also built in a speech enhancement tool that removes background noise to isolate voices, as well as automatic captioning with stylized subtitles. The app supports 4K HDR export and allows direct one-tap publishing to platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Users can also generate sound effects and other creative assets using Adobe Firefly AI, the company's generative AI platform, which is fully integrated into the app.

In addition to editing on the device, projects created in the app can be transferred directly to Premiere Pro on desktop systems without conversion.

The app is positioned as a replacement for Premiere Rush, the company's previous lightweight mobile editor. Existing Rush users will retain access only on devices where it is already installed until the service is fully discontinued on September 30, 2026.

Unlike Premiere Pro on Mac and PC, which starts at $23 per month, the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ Premiere app can be used without a subscription. Optional features, including generative AI credits and additional cloud storage via Adobe Creative Cloud, are available for an additional fee.

Premiere on ‌iPhone‌ is available worldwide on the App Store today. Premiere on Android is in development.