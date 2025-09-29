There's a Motorcycle Racing iOS Game You Control With AirPods

RidePods is a new iOS game that's designed to use the AirPods as a wearable controller, and it is promoted as the world's first earbuds-controlled game.



The idea is to race with head movements, tilting your head left or right to steer and dodge cars. RidePods uses the motion sensors that are built into the AirPods to detect head movements.

RidePods is a hands-free game, so like an endless runner, the motorcycle propels itself while the player controls the steering and dodging oncoming traffic. The idea is to get the highest score possible.

To play the game, users will need earbuds with motion sensors, like the AirPods Pro, Pro 2, or Pro 3. The third-generation AirPods and later also work, as do the AirPods Max.

As noted by The Verge, the game uses the same accelerometer and gyroscope that powers spatial audio. The developer behind the game, Ali Tanis, said that developing it required reverse engineering the spatial audio feature. Developers have access to an API for headphone motion data for fitness tracking purposes, but Tanis used the information in another way.



A few weeks ago, while listening to music and developing an app with my AirPods, I noticed their spatial audio feature. I thought about what else could be done with reverse engineering, including the possibility of using AirPods as a motion controller. I built the world's first AirPods-controlled game, which uses a motor driven by head movements. In fact, it's not just AirPods, it's a game that uses a headset as a motion controller. And today, it was approved on the App Store. Who knows, maybe AirPods Arcade has even started? :)

The game is free, and it can be downloaded from the iOS App Store. [Direct Link]