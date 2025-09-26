NLRB Withdraws Claims That Tim Cook's Anti-Leak Email Violated Labor Laws

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is no longer targeting Apple for a 2021 email that Apple CEO Tim Cook sent to employees, reports Bloomberg. The NLRB said that it is withdrawing most of the claims in a complaint that accused Cook of violating U.S. labor law by warning employees about leaking confidential information.



Cook sent the email in 2021, stating that Apple was working to identify people who had leaked information, and that such people do not belong at Apple. Cook's email followed a leaked Apple meeting that included topics like pay equity and working from home.

The NLRB said that Apple's rules around leaks "tend to interfere with, restrain or coerce employees" from the exercise of their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

Claims that Apple broke the law by imposing confidentiality rules and surveilling workers are being withdrawn.