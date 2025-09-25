More NCAA Football Teams Using iPads for Video Replay During Games

NCAA college football conference MAC today announced it has collaborated with Apple to provide its 13 teams with iPads for video replay during the 2025 season.



Coaches are receiving iPad Pro models with the M4 chip and iPad Air models with the M3 chip, with DVSport's 360 Rewind app installed for video replay. The app allows for coaches and players to make in-game adjustments on the fly.

"For today's student-athletes, iPad feels second nature, making it a perfect fit on college football gamedays," said Scott Brodrick, an iPad product marketing manager at Apple. "With its advanced display, powerful performance, fast connectivity, all-day battery, and the intuitiveness of iPadOS, it helps coaches and players make adjustments in real-time."

A trio of other college football conferences already started using iPads for video replay during the 2024 season, including the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten, following NCAA rule changes permitting the use of video replay technology on the sidelines.