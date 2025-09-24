Logitech Launches Solar-Powered Signature Slim K980 Keyboard

Logitech has announced the Signature Slim Solar+ K980, a full-size wireless keyboard that relies entirely on solar power. The device features a solar panel along its top edge and doesn't even have a USB charging connector, so if you dislike cable clutter, this could be your kind of thing.



The K980 uses Logitech's LightCharge technology, which needs a minimum of 200 lux of ambient light to maintain power, which can come from sunlight or artificial light sources. When fully charged, the keyboard can operate in complete darkness for up to four months, claims the company. Logitech also reckons the internal battery lasts up to 10 years before requiring replacement.

The keyboard includes a standard full-size layout with number pad, function keys, and dedicated media controls. Bluetooth connectivity for up to three devices is supported, and there's compatibility with both Windows and macOS systems through dual key legends. There's also a macOS-only version available.

Additional features include an AI Launch key that defaults to opening Copilot on Windows or Gemini on ChromeOS, customizable function keys through Logi Options+ software, and Smart Actions for productivity shortcuts. The device measures 430.8mm (w) x 142.9mm (h) x 20.2mm (d) and weighs 700 grams.



Made with recycled plastic, the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 costs $99.99 and is available from today in a graphite finish through Logitech's website and major retailers.