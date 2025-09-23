Apple Announces Project to Protect California Redwood Forest

Apple today announced a new investment in the restoration and sustainable management of California's Gualala River Forest, expanding its global Restore Fund initiative.

The project is conducted in partnership with The Conservation Fund and seeks to protect and manage coastal redwoods in Mendocino County while generating carbon credits that contribute to Apple's climate goals.

The Restore Fund launched in 2021 with Goldman Sachs and Conservation International. It has since grown to include Climate Asset Management and direct investments from Apple in projects across the U.S. and Latin America. Apple suppliers TSMC and Murata also back the fund, which now supports two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture initiatives spanning six continents.

The Gualala River Forest project is part of Apple's push to reach carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030. The company aims to cut emissions by 75% from 2015 levels and offset the remainder through nature-based carbon removal, targeting 9.6 million metric tons annually. Apple says it has already surpassed 60% of its emissions reduction target.

Apple previously partnered with The Conservation Fund to protect 36,000 acres of forest in Maine and North Carolina and has invested in a temperate rainforest in Washington.

Spock
Spock
49 minutes ago at 06:27 am
macOS 27 Redwood confirmed ?
Score: 8 Votes
csnwbd2251
csnwbd2251
35 minutes ago at 06:40 am

Please someone educate me, why is this a bad thing in any way?
When it becomes politicized, then it is bad...otherwise this is great for the land and surrounding communities. Instead of carbon credits, they should consider tax credits for individuals donating to this fund.
Score: 5 Votes
zahuh
zahuh
49 minutes ago at 06:27 am
Please someone educate me, why is this a bad thing in any way?
Score: 2 Votes
TJ82
TJ82
30 minutes ago at 06:46 am

Please someone educate me, why is this a bad thing in any way?
It’s a company that consumes tonnes of rare earth minerals every year for profit, greenwashing it all with some half arsed effort to do with trees.
Score: 2 Votes
bluecoast
bluecoast
8 minutes ago at 07:08 am
'And we call it... Liquid Wood'.
Score: 1 Votes
1037
1037
1 minute ago at 07:14 am
Carbon credits...
Does the big guy still get 10%?
Score: 1 Votes
