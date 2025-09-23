Apple Announces Project to Protect California Redwood Forest

Apple today announced a new investment in the restoration and sustainable management of California's Gualala River Forest, expanding its global Restore Fund initiative.



The project is conducted in partnership with The Conservation Fund and seeks to protect and manage coastal redwoods in Mendocino County while generating carbon credits that contribute to Apple's climate goals.

The Restore Fund launched in 2021 with Goldman Sachs and Conservation International. It has since grown to include Climate Asset Management and direct investments from Apple in projects across the U.S. and Latin America. Apple suppliers TSMC and Murata also back the fund, which now supports two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture initiatives spanning six continents.

The Gualala River Forest project is part of Apple's push to reach carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030. The company aims to cut emissions by 75% from 2015 levels and offset the remainder through nature-based carbon removal, targeting 9.6 million metric tons annually. Apple says it has already surpassed 60% of its emissions reduction target.

Apple previously partnered with The Conservation Fund to protect 36,000 acres of forest in Maine and North Carolina and has invested in a temperate rainforest in Washington.