Apple Expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Five More European Countries

Apple today announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is available in Estonia, Lavia, Lithuania, Monaco, and Norway, providing a way for independent sellers, small businesses, and larger merchants in these countries to use an ‌iPhone‌ as a contactless payment terminal.



Tap to Pay first arrived in February 2022 in the US, and allows iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets‌‌‌. All transactions are encrypted, and Apple has no information about what is purchased or the person who made the purchase.

No additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌ to use Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌. The feature uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments, plus the feature also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

The following payment services will support Tap to Pay on iPhone:

Estonia : SumUp and Revolut

: SumUp and Revolut Latvia : SumUp

: SumUp Lithuania : SumUp and Revolut

: SumUp and Revolut Monaco : Adyen and BNP Paribas

: Adyen and BNP Paribas Norway: Adyen, Nexi, PayPal, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, and Viva.com

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ requires ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

Apple's website maintains a list of countries where Tap to Pay on iPhone is available.