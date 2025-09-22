Here Are the New Immersive Films Coming to Apple Vision Pro

Apple and its content partners are working on new immersive films designed for the Vision Pro headset, including sports, travel, music, and nature-themed films. Immersive video is a major selling point of the Vision Pro, because it makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action.



Tour De Force from CANAL+ and MotoGP is available today through the Apple TV app, and can be watched on the Vision Pro. Apple retail locations will be providing an extended preview starting next month, so if you don't have a Vision Pro, you can visit an Apple Store to watch.

Tour De Force follows MotoGP rider Johann Zarco, documenting his win of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in May 2025. It was filmed using four of Blackmagic Design's URSA Cine Immersive cameras, paired with ambisonic microphones for spatial audio.

Later this year, Apple will debut World of Red Bull, a new sports-themed series. The first episode coming in December will feature backcountry skiing, while the second coming in 2026 will highlight big-wave surfing.

This October, Apple Vision Pro users will be able to watch Julaymba, a documentary that features the Daintree Rainforest of North Tropical Queensland, Australia. A new series from CNN's Bill Weir will feature a scientific expedition to Antarctica to find emperor penguins next spring.

Experience Paris, a travel film, will include visits to a three-Michelin-star kitchen, the Eiffel Tower, and Montmartre's historic streets. For music-related content, Apple this fall will debut a film on BBC Proms, a classical music festival, and a film featuring K-pop boy band CORTIS.

Several of Apple's existing Immersive Video series are also getting new updates, including Wild Life and Elevated.

‌Apple Vision Pro‌ can be purchased in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S.