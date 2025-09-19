iPhone 17 Teardowns Confirm SIM and eSIM-Only Battery Capacities
YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 17 Pro teardown video, offering a closer look inside the model with a SIM card tray.
We are still waiting for repair website iFixit to share a more comprehensive teardown of the latest iPhone models, but this video provides a good look in the meantime.
The device features various internal design changes, including larger rear camera lenses. There is a new vapor chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation. There is also an Apple-designed N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.
Based on a combination of teardown videos published online, and Apple's energy labels in the EU, we have now confirmed most of the SIM and eSIM-only battery capacities across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air lineup.
|Model
|SIM Card
|eSIM-Only
|YoY Increase (eSIM-Only)
|iPhone 17
|TBD
|3,692 mAh
|+3.7%
|iPhone Air
|—
|3,149 mAh
|—
|iPhone 17 Pro
|3,988 mAh
|4,252 mAh
|+18.7%
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|4,823 mAh
|5,088 mAh
|+8.6%
Here are the battery capacities for all iPhone 16 models:
|Model
|SIM Card and eSIM-Only
|iPhone 16
|3,561 mAh
|iPhone 16 Plus
|4,674 mAh
|iPhone 16 Pro
|3,582 mAh
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|4,685 mAh
All of the iPhone 14 through iPhone 16 models lack a SIM card tray in the U.S., but Apple had simply put a piece of plastic where the tray used to be inside those devices. Starting with the iPhone 17 series, eSIM-only models sold worldwide have a larger battery that fills the space formerly occupied by either the SIM card tray or the plastic piece.
All of the iPhone 17 models are eSIM-only in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and select other countries.
