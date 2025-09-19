iPhone 17 Teardowns Confirm SIM and eSIM-Only Battery Capacities

YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 17 Pro teardown video, offering a closer look inside the model with a SIM card tray.



We are still waiting for repair website iFixit to share a more comprehensive teardown of the latest iPhone models, but this video provides a good look in the meantime.

The device features various internal design changes, including larger rear camera lenses. There is a new vapor chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation. There is also an Apple-designed N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

Model SIM Card eSIM-Only YoY Increase (eSIM-Only) iPhone 17 TBD 3,692 mAh +3.7% iPhone Air — 3,149 mAh — iPhone 17 Pro 3,988 mAh 4,252 mAh +18.7% iPhone 17 Pro Max 4,823 mAh 5,088 mAh +8.6%

Based on a combination of teardown videos published online, and Apple's energy labels in the EU, we have now confirmed most of the SIM and eSIM-only battery capacities across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air lineup.

Here are the battery capacities for all iPhone 16 models:

Model SIM Card and eSIM-Only iPhone 16 3,561 mAh iPhone 16 Plus 4,674 mAh iPhone 16 Pro 3,582 mAh iPhone 16 Pro Max 4,685 mAh

All of the iPhone 14 through iPhone 16 models lack a SIM card tray in the U.S., but Apple had simply put a piece of plastic where the tray used to be inside those devices. Starting with the iPhone 17 series, eSIM-only models sold worldwide have a larger battery that fills the space formerly occupied by either the SIM card tray or the plastic piece.

All of the iPhone 17 models are eSIM-only in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and select other countries.