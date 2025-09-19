Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad Updated With New iPhone 17 Pro and iPadOS 26 Features

Apple today updated Final Cut Pro for the Mac and iPad with support for ProRes RAW video recording on iPhone 17 Pro models, and a few other new features.



Here are Apple's release notes for the Mac update:

Final Cut Pro 11.2 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• Unlock even more controls for ProRes RAW video shot on iPhone, so you can adjust exposure, color temperature, tint, and demosaicing. (ProRes RAW capture requires supported iPhone models.)

• Edit and play back your Apple Log 2 footage with the vibrancy of the original scene by applying the Apple Log 2 LUT.

• Includes stability and performance improvements.

And for the iPad update:

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.3 includes the following features and enhancements:

• Unlock even more controls for ProRes RAW video shot on iPhone, so you can adjust exposure, color temperature, tint, and demosaicing. (ProRes RAW capture requires supported iPhone models.)

• Edit and play back your Apple Log 2 footage with the vibrancy of the original scene by applying the Apple Log 2 LUT.

• Easily access app commands and shortcuts from the new menu bar by swiping down from the top edge of iPad or moving your pointer to the top when using a trackpad. (Requires iPadOS 26.)

Final Cut Pro for Mac version 11.2 and Final Cut Pro for iPad version 2.3 are available now in the App Store, as free updates for existing users.

In the U.S., Final Cut Pro remains priced at $299.99 on the Mac App Store for new users, while the iPad version costs $4.99 per month or $49 per year.

Final Cut Pro companion apps Compressor and Motion on the Mac also received updates today.

Last, Apple released Final Cut Camera 2.0 for the iPhone.