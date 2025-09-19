Apple Releases Final Cut Camera 2.0 With New iPhone 17 Features

Apple today released version 2.0 of its Final Cut Camera app for the iPhone, with support for new features across the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup.



Final Cut Camera 2.0 supports ProRes RAW video recording and genlock on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and it offers new manual adjustments for the Center Stage front camera across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air models.

Here are Apple's release notes for Final Cut Camera 2.0:

Final Cut Camera 2.0 includes the following features and enhancements:

• Capture ProRes RAW in open gate for full-frame resolution and incredible editing performance.*

• Record in high dynamic range and an even wider color gamut with Apple Log 2 in ProRes or HEVC.*

• Easily enable timecode options including Time of Day, Record Run, or external timecode for precise identification of your footage. (Requires iOS 26.)

• Genlock multiple video sources with precise frame alignment using a compatible sync generator.*

• Quickly switch to the 200mm (8x) telephoto lens to capture the perfect shot.*

• Dynamically adjust the video orientation to vertical or horizontal with the front-facing camera, regardless of how you hold your iPhone.*

*Requires supported iPhone models.

Read our coverage of the Final Cut Camera 2.0 announcement for more details.