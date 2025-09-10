Apple's Final Cut Camera 2.0 to Support ProRes RAW and Genlock

Apple has announced Final Cut Camera 2.0, adding ProRes RAW recording and genlock sync support for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The free app update makes Apple's high-end iPhone 17 models the first smartphones that can shoot ProRes RAW.



ProRes RAW captures unprocessed data straight from the camera sensor, giving editors more flexibility when color grading and adjusting footage later. The format also takes up less storage space than other RAW video formats while maintaining quality.

The 2.0 update adds open gate recording, which uses the full camera sensor to capture more of the scene than standard 4K. The extra footage makes it easier to crop, stabilize, or change aspect ratios without losing image quality.

Meanwhile, Genlock support lets multiple iPhone 17 Pro devices record in perfect sync with each other and with professional cameras. The feature eliminates the need to manually align footage frame-by-frame during editing. Blackmagic Design's Camera ProDock already works with the new genlock feature.

The app now also supports manual controls for the redesigned front camera on all iPhone 17 models. The square sensor is larger than before and can shoot horizontal or vertical video without rotating the phone.

Additional new features for Final Cut Camera 2.0 mentioned by Apple include:



Support for Apple Log 2, giving users the ability to record in an even wider color gamut in ProRes or HEVC with iPhone 17 Pro. Users can apply the Log 2 LUT in Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac to view and edit their footage with the vibrancy of the original scene.

The ability to enable Timecode with options like Time of Day, Record Run, or external timecode for precise identification of footage during post-production.

Support for video capture using the new 200 mm Telephoto camera using ProRes up to 4K60 fps on iPhone 17 Pro for even more framing options.

Elsewhere, Final Cut Pro 11.2 and Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.3 will add tools specifically for editing iPhone ProRes RAW footage, including exposure and color temperature controls.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 will be available later this month as a free download or update on the App Store. Final Cut Camera 2.0 requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 18.6 or later, with some features requiring iOS 26 or iPhone 17 Pro.