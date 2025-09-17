Will the iPhone Air Bend? This Extreme Test Reveals the Answer

by

With an ultra-thin design that measures just 5.6mm at its thinnest point, Apple's new iPhone Air tops the iPhone 6 as the thinnest iPhone ever released.

iphone air thinness
With a 6.9mm frame, the iPhone 6 was prone to bending, although the most egregious examples were often seen in YouTube videos that used excessive force.

The big question: Will the iPhone Air bend?

In a video that Apple provided to Tom's Guide, Apple subjected the iPhone Air to a machine that simulated "130 pounds of pressure" on the middle of the device. The publication said the video shows the device "springs back remarkably well and doesn't show any lasting curve from the experience." You can watch it for yourself in their report.

It appears the iPhone Air should be bend-proof in most if not all real-world scenarios, but we still have to wait for independent, third-party tests.

iPhone Air Bend Test
It does seem pretty safe to say that the iPhone Air will not bend in the same way the iPhone 6 did, and a big reason for that is the device has a titanium frame, whereas the iPhone 6 was made with aluminum. Apple said the iPhone Air "exceeds" its "stringent bend strength requirements," and touted it as the most durable iPhone ever.

The report also includes a few other durability test videos from Apple, including one that tests the Ceramic Shield 2 front cover on iPhone 17 models, which is promised to offer 3× better scratch resistance compared to the previous generation. Another video subjects the iPhone 17 Pro to simulated drop tests. Unsurprisingly, given these videos are from Apple, the results are favorable. Real-world tests will confirm things soon.

Top Rated Comments

MacTwick Avatar
MacTwick
1 hour ago at 06:27 am
You think Apple would release a product that would bend with normal use after the iPhone 6 incident? Come on, of course it's been tested before release.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MilesAhead Avatar
MilesAhead
55 minutes ago at 06:35 am
But will it blend?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
50 minutes ago at 06:40 am
testing shows the iPhone Air has a 1000x stronger spine than the world's tech CEOs
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
40 minutes ago at 06:51 am
That’s about 60kg for countries measuring things in then 21st Century. ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_mdavenport Avatar
_mdavenport
37 minutes ago at 06:53 am

Did they really say "pressure". Jeez.
Glad someone else noticed this. If anyone is curious, pounds are typically a unit of force, not pressure.

Saying “pounds of pressure” is like saying “miles of speed.” ?

The correct unit would be pounds per square inch (PSI), or Newtons per square meter (Pascals or Pa) in SI units. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
56 minutes ago at 06:34 am

[S]Is Tom's Guide not a independent third party, who ran a test?[/S]
Derp, I good read.
I did quickly update the article to make it absolutely clear the video/drop test is from Apple, and merely shared with Tom's Guide:

"In a video that Apple provided to Tom's Guide ('https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/iphones/apples-iphone-durability-test-clips-show-how-it-made-sure-the-iphone-air-and-iphone-17-series-are-built-to-last'), Apple subjected the iPhone Air to a machine that simulated '130 pounds of pressure' on the middle of the device. The publication said the video shows the device 'springs back remarkably well and doesn't show any lasting curve from the experience.'"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments