iOS 26 Includes Adaptive Temperature Option for Automatic Thermostat Adjustment

iOS 26 includes a new Home app feature called Adaptive Temperature, which is designed to adjust the thermostat automatically when you leave the house or arrive back home.



Adaptive Temperature can be turned on by opening up the Home app, selecting a thermostat, opening up the settings, and then tapping on Adaptive Temperature. With permission, Adaptive Temperature can switch between temperature modes (Cool/Heat/Auto/Off) as needed, predict user arrival based on daily schedule to adjust temperature, and change the temperature based on room occupancy if occupancy sensors are available.

According to Apple, Adaptive Temperature relies on Activity History to determine whether someone is home. The thermostat will adjust temperature based on a “home” state, which is when someone is in the house, and an “away” state, which is when no one is home. There’s also an “extended away” state that further tweaks the temperature if no one is home for longer than 24 hours, or if every member of the home is a certain distance away.

The Activity History feature in the Home app does not specifically log when someone leaves or arrives home, but it does keep track of when the home’s activity state changes. Turning off location sharing with the Home app will prevent Activity History from using a device’s location to trigger Adaptive Temperature.

It’s not yet clear if Adaptive Temperature is working, or if thermostat makers need to release software updates to enable the feature. On Reddit, several users have been unable to find the Adaptive Temperature setting for their HomeKit or Matter-compatible thermostats.