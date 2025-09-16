AirPods Pro 3 Use Acoustic Seal Test for Optimizing Sound Quality and ANC
The AirPods Pro 3 use an Acoustic Seal Test to check the fit of ear tips, according to a new Apple support document. Apple says that the Acoustic Seal Test will ensure that you're using the proper ear tip size for the best sound quality and noise cancellation.
The AirPods Pro 1 and the AirPods Pro 2 have an Ear Tip Fit Test, but Apple updated the process for the AirPods Pro 3. Apple suggests starting with the medium size ear tip. If you can't achieve a good seal, switch to the larger tip. If the ear tip feels too large, switch to a smaller tip.
Apple designed new foam-infused silicone ear tips for the AirPods Pro 3, which it says are softer and less stiff than the AirPods Pro 2 ear tips. AirPods Pro 3 ear tips come in five sizes, including XXS, XS, S, M, and L. XXS is new for this generation.
For heart rate sensing, the AirPods Pro 3 need skin contact. Apple warns that the best ear tip size for heart rate sensor accuracy could differ from the best size for acoustic seal. The AirPods Pro 3 should be positioned toward your face at a 45-degree angle, with the heart rate sensor resting against the ear.
If heart rate recordings seem inconsistent, Apple recommends trying a different ear tip size.
The Acoustic Seal Test can be initiated by connecting the AirPods Pro 3 to an iPhone with iOS 26 or an iPad with iPadOS 26, going to the AirPods Settings, and selecting the Acoustic Seal Test option.
The AirPods Pro 3 will launch this Friday.
