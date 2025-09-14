iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Boxes Revealed

by

T-Mobile President Jon Freier today shared real-world photos of Apple's boxes for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 models, which launch on Friday.

iPhone 17 Pro Air BoxesImage Credit: Jon Freier

Apple has typically included iPhone box renders in its product environmental reports, but it did not do so for the latest models. However, Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program page does offer some images of the boxes, which we have shared below.

iPhone 17 Pro Air BoxiPhone 17 Pro Box
Are you the type of person who collects Apple boxes, or do you dare discard them right away?

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Buy Now), iPhone 17 Pro (Buy Now), iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

airpods translate

AirPods Live Translation Blocked for EU Users With EU Apple Accounts

Thursday September 11, 2025 4:01 am PDT by
Apple's new Live Translation feature for AirPods will be off-limits to millions of European users when it arrives next week, with strict EU regulations likely holding back its rollout. Apple says on its feature availability webpage that "Apple Intelligence: Live Translation with AirPods" won't be available if both the user is physically in the EU and their Apple Account region is in the EU....
Read Full Article228 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries

Tuesday September 9, 2025 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries. The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple: Bahrain Canada Guam Japan Kuwait Mexico Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Un...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Didn't Pre-Order a New iPhone Yet? Here's How Long the Wait is Now

Friday September 12, 2025 6:11 am PDT by
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air pre-orders began at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and many other countries today. If you have yet to place a pre-order, you might face a longer wait now, depending on your desired configuration. As of shortly after 6 a.m. Pacific Time today, nearly all iPhone 17 Pro Max configurations on Apple's online store in the U.S. are facing ...
Read Full Article290 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Release Date and Pre-Orders

Wednesday September 10, 2025 12:30 am PDT by
Apple held its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, ultra-thin iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All of the new iPhone models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, according to Apple. The release date for the devices is one week...
Read Full Article
apple n1 chip

Apple's New N1 Chip in iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Has a Wi-Fi 7 Limitation

Saturday September 13, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
The latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air models are equipped with Apple's all-new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity. However, the chip has a Wi-Fi 7 bandwidth limitation. According to FCC documents reviewed by MacRumors, the N1 chip in all of the new iPhone models supports up to 160 MHz channel bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7, short of the...
Read Full Article88 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange

Skipping the iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 18 Pro

Wednesday September 10, 2025 8:33 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still a year away, there are already a few rumors about the devices that offer an early look ahead. If you are skipping the iPhone 17 Pro and want to know about what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro models, we have recapped a few of the key rumors below. Under-Screen Face ID In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a...
Read Full Article120 comments
iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26 Available Tomorrow With These 8 New Features

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:46 am PDT by
Following three months of beta testing, iOS 26 will be released this Monday, September 15. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, and it will be available to install via the Settings app, under General → Software Update. Below, we have highlighted eight new features included in iOS 26. Even more new features and changes are outlined in Apple's release notes for the...
Read Full Article60 comments
iphone air all colors

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Now Facing Extended Delivery Estimates

Saturday September 13, 2025 11:43 am PDT by
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air pre-orders began on Friday in the U.S. and many other countries. iPhone 17 Pro Max delivery estimates quickly slipped beyond the Friday, September 19 launch day for those who had yet to place an order, and now the rest of the new models have started to follow suit. As of shortly after 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time today, select iPhone 17, ...
Read Full Article82 comments

Top Rated Comments

Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
48 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
boxes are white now? canceling my preorder
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
52 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
looks like a - typical Apple iPhone box ;)
I keep the boxes until I get a new iPhone ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshwithachance Avatar
joshwithachance
44 minutes ago at 01:46 pm

boxes are white now? canceling my preorder
Boxes BEEN white... (since the 14 Pro)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antonrg Avatar
antonrg
38 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
That orange is hideous, wow
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S.B.G Avatar
S.B.G
24 minutes ago at 02:07 pm

Are you the type of person who collects Apple boxes, or do you dare discard them right away?
I hold on to them in case I need to return it, or until I sell the device so that the new owner can have the box.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svacher Avatar
svacher
16 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
I might be the sort of person who hangs onto the boxes.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments