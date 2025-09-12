AirPods Pro 3 First Look

by

Apple is planning to release the AirPods Pro 3 next week, but MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera was able to get an early look at the new earbuds following Tuesday's keynote event. It's been a few years since the AirPods Pro were refreshed, so there are some useful upgrades to be aware of.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ have a new shape because Apple redesigned the part that goes in the ear. The difference is subtle, but noticeable when you have the AirPods Pro 2 and ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ side-by-side. The ear tips now have foam on the outside, which is supposed to better shut out ambient sound.

There were rumors that the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ Charging Case would get smaller, but that didn't happen. It's actually bigger than before, but it is a little less heavy. There's no button on the back, with Apple swapping to the same hidden capacitive button that's on the AirPods 4 case.

Audio quality is clearly better on the low end, with better balance. Active Noise Cancellation is also 2x better, though Dan wasn't able to test the AirPods long enough to definitively confirm Apple's claims.

Live Translation is available for in-person conversations, and it worked during a test with a Spanish speaking Apple employee. There are limited languages at launch, but Apple plans to add more over time. Heart rate tracking is also new, and now you don't even need an Apple Watch to keep track of your heart rate and calories burned when working out.

Dan was also able to check out the new Apple Watch models, but there's not a whole lot going on there visually. The Series 11 has a 5G chip, a more durable display, and improved battery life, but it's otherwise basically the same as the Series 10.

The Apple Watch SE didn't get an updated design, but it too has 5G and a faster S10 chip. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a bigger display thanks to slimmed down bezels, and it now supports satellite connectivity like the iPhone.

We'll have a more in-depth look at all of Apple's new devices starting next week, so make sure to stay tuned.

