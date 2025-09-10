visionOS 26 RC Features New Jupiter Environment for Vision Pro

Apple made the visionOS 26 release candidate available to Vision Pro developers on Tuesday, and one of the more interesting additions in this version is a new Jupiter environment.



Apple previewed the Jupiter environment for WWDC attendees in June, but this is the first time that Vision Pro owners have been able to try it out for themselves in the comfort of their own home.

In visionOS 26, the Morning Light environment has made way for Jupiter, which needs to be downloaded first to experience it.

Jupiter is the fastest rotating planet in our solar system, with a day that is only 10 hours long, and Apple gives you a taste of it thanks to a new "Explore Jupiter" option that makes this Environment more interactive than others.

Your actual perspective in the environment is from one of Jupiter's inner moons called Amalthea, and you can speed up time to watch the sunlight break across Jupiter as enormous storms swirl across its surface.

A new interface lets you select from the times of day to see how lighting and moon alignments shift over time. Options include Dawn, Sunrise, Afternoon, Sunset, and Night. There's also a slider that you can use to cycle through the time of day.

However, if you just sit and watch the scene at normal pace, you can actually see Jupiter's Great Red Spot – the largest and longest-lasting storm in our solar system – ever-so-gradually swirling in the distance. It's pretty spectacular.

In case you were wondering how realistic the planet is portrayed, the imagery Apple has used is from NASA, so it's as authentic as one can hope for. It's an interesting new take on the Environment concept, and one that Apple is likely to explore further in future updates.

visionOS 26 is scheduled to be released to the public on Monday, September 15.