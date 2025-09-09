iPhone 17 Pro Max: Up to Six Color Options Shown in Last-Minute Leak

We're now less than an hour out from Apple's event, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, AirPods Pro 3, and potentially more.



At the last minute, the account Ice Universe on Chinese platform Weibo has revealed up to six potential color options for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and likely the iPhone 17 Pro.

The color options appear to be Black, Silver, Gray, Gold, Blue, and Orange, but there would likely be official marketing names for the finishes, such as Starlight and so forth.

Most of these color options have been rumored already

It is unclear if the rear camera parts shown in the image above are authentic, or if they are replicas, but we assume the latter.

Just minutes to go now until Apple finally unveils the iPhone 17 series. Stay tuned.