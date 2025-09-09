Apple Lists iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Battery Capacities
Apple has confirmed the battery capacities for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models that were announced earlier today.
Apple is required to publish energy labels on its iPhone product pages in the EU, and they reveal the official mAh battery capacities for the devices.
Here are the battery capacities for each model, according to Apple:
- iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh (+3.7% over iPhone 16)
- iPhone Air: 3,149 mAh
- iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh (+18.7% over iPhone 16 Pro)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh (+8.6% over iPhone 16 Pro Max)
These capacities match those uncovered in a regulatory database a few days ago, but it is unclear if the figures apply to the SIM or eSIM-only models.
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max still have a SIM card tray in the EU, so it would be reasonable to assume that the battery capacities are for models with a SIM card tray. However, the regulatory database suggested these battery capacities were for eSIM-only models, so the situation is unclear at this time.
As for the iPhone Air, it is eSIM-only worldwide, so its battery capacity will be the same in any country or region of purchase.
Here are the battery capacities for the iPhone 16 series:
- iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh
- iPhone 16 Plus: 4,674 mAh
- iPhone 16 Pro: 3,582 mAh
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,685 mAh
Apple says eSIM-only models of the new iPhones are equipped with a larger battery that fills the space formerly occupied by the physical SIM card tray.
Apple has released an optional MagSafe Battery for the iPhone Air.
