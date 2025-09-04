Samsung Launches $1,200 Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra With Thin Design and Revamped S-Pen

by

Samsung today announced its newest tablet lineup, introducing the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. We were able to take a quick look at the new tablet options prior to when Samsung launched them, giving us an early idea of how they compare to Apple's iPads.

The 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung's thinnest and lightest tablet to date, measuring in at 5.1mm thick. That's the same thickness as Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro. The S11 Ultra has a 120Hz AMOLED display with an anti-reflective coating, but no nano-texture-style matte display option.

The smaller Tab S11 has an 11-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and both tablets support 1,600 nits peak brightness. An upgraded 3-nanometer processor provides faster performance, more responsive AI features, and smoother multitasking, according to Samsung.

There is a dual rear-camera setup in the S11 Ultra, featuring a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The S11 has a single 13-megapixel rear camera, and both models have a 12-megapixel ultra wide selfie camera.

Samsung includes a microSD slot in its tablets, so both support up to 2TB of microSD card storage. The standard S11 has 12GB RAM, while the S11 Ultra has 16GB. Both tablets work with Samsung's redesigned S-Pen for an Apple Pencil-like experience. The S-Pen has a cone-shaped tip that supports increased tilt angles for improved control, and the hex design is meant to feel more ergonomic in the hand. It doesn't use Bluetooth anymore, so you don't need to remember to manually charge it. Just stick it on the S11 and it will charge automatically, much like the Apple Pencil.

Samsung upgraded its DeX smartphone integration feature to improve multitasking. Extended Mode turns the Galaxy Tab S11 devices into external monitors for a dual-screen setup, with DeX running across both screens for better multitasking. Users can drag and drop apps between displays, and create up to four custom workspaces.

Gemini Live is integrated for real-time screen sharing and visual input, allowing users to have a conversation with Gemini about what they're looking at. Gemini is also able to complete tasks in and across apps, plus Samsung includes Drawing Assist and Writing Assist AI features.

The Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra are available starting today from the Samsung website. The Galaxy Tab S11 is priced starting at $800, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is priced starting at $1,200.

