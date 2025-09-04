Adobe Premiere App Launching on iPhone and iPad Later This Month

Adobe today announced that it will be releasing a more full-fledged version of its popular video editor Premiere on the iPhone and iPad later this month.



The app can be pre-ordered in the App Store, ahead of a September 30 launch. It is free to use, with options to pay for cloud storage and generative AI credits.

Adobe promises that the new Premiere app on the iPhone and iPad will be more like Premiere Pro on the Mac and PC. Adobe says the app will allow for "pro-quality video editing," with key features including a multi-track timeline with unlimited video, audio, and text layers, automatic captions with stylized subtitles, 4K HDR support, the ability to generate sound effects and other assets with the Adobe Firefly suite of AI tools, and more.

In the app, users will be able to export videos directly to TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram with one tap, or they can send the projects to Premiere Pro.

The new Premiere app will replace the more lightweight Premiere Rush app for the iPhone, which will be removed from the App Store on September 30. After that date, existing users may continue to use Premiere Rush on devices where it is already installed, until the app is fully discontinued on September 30, 2026.

You can learn more about the new app on Adobe's website.