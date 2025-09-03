reMarkable's New 'Paper Pro Move' Takes on iPad Mini

reMarkable today unveiled the Paper Pro Move, a compact color E Ink tablet that brings its minimalist writing experience to a more portable form factor aimed at those seeking a focused alternative to full-featured tablets like the iPad mini.



The Paper Pro Move features a 7.3-inch Canvas Color display based on E Ink Gallery 3 technology, offering improved color reproduction and a paper-like texture optimized for handwriting. The tablet measures 7.7 inches tall, 4.24 inches wide, and 6.5 millimeters thick, weighing 235 grams, making it significantly smaller and lighter than the 11.8-inch Paper Pro introduced in 2024. The ‌iPad mini‌, on the other hand, measures 7.69 inches tall, 5.3 inches wide, and 7.2 millimeters thick, weighing 293 grams.

Despite its reduced size, the Paper Pro Move maintains the same 64GB of internal storage and a two-week battery life target as its larger sibling, supported by a 2,334 mAh battery. It is powered by a dual-core 1.7 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 processor and 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, compared to the quad-core chipset in the larger model. Optimizations for the smaller screen include a movable toolbar, improved gesture navigation, handwriting search, and integration with Slack and Quick Share.

The Paper Pro Move enters a category dominated by multipurpose tablets such as the ‌iPad mini‌, which offers an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the A17 Pro processor, Apple Pencil support, and iPadOS. While the ‌iPad mini‌ has a catch-all customer base seeking an multi-purpose device with apps, browsing, cameras, and performance for creative workflows, the Paper Pro Move caters to those prioritizing a distraction-free e-paper writing environment with lower eye strain and much longer battery life. The Paper Pro Move supports PDFs and ePub documents but does not provide access to digital bookstores or third-party apps.

Pricing begins at $449 with the standard Marker stylus, while a $499 configuration includes the Marker Plus with an integrated eraser. Accessories include folio cases in polymer weave and leather options, priced from $69 to $139, and discounted when bundled. The Paper Pro Move complements rather than replaces the Paper Pro and reMarkable 2, which remain available. It is available to order from the company's website starting today.