Mophie Launches Max Charging Stand for Charging Multiple AirPods

by

Mophie today announced the launch of the Max Charging Stand, a two-in-one charger that's designed for the USB-C AirPods Max and the AirPods or AirPods Pro.

mophie airpods max charger
The Max Charging Stand holds the ‌AirPods Max‌ upright, with a magnetic USB-C charging dongle that connects to the USB-C port in the headphones. Mophie created the stand with the magnetic dongle to ensure that the ‌AirPods Max‌ are aligned perfectly for charging without the user having to fuss with positioning.

There are also included magnets to ensure that the ‌AirPods Max‌ are put into low power mode while they're on the charger, increasing charger speed.

Along with the upright charger for the ‌AirPods Max‌, there is a smaller Qi-based charging platform that can be used for AirPods or ‌AirPods Pro‌ that support wireless charging.

The stand is made from aluminum so it matches well with the aluminum ‌AirPods Max‌, and it comes in black. There is a soft silicone cradle that keeps the ‌AirPods Max‌ from being scratched, and an integrated LED that lets you know when charging has started.

The Max Charging Stand can be purchased from the Mophie website for $150.

