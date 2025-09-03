Instagram Finally Comes to iPad

The Instagram app is expanding to the iPad at long last, with Instagram releasing a dedicated iPad app as of today.



Instagram for ‌iPad‌ focuses on Reels, and when opening the app, it will go directly to the Reels page. Stories will be available at the top of the interface, with support for messaging as well.

There is a dedicated Following tab that provides different filtering options. "All" will display recommended posts and reels from accounts you follow, while "Friends" will show recommended posts from accounts you follow and that follow you back. The "Latest" option will show chronological posts and reels from accounts that you follow.



Instagram for ‌iPad‌ was designed to take advantage of a larger display area, providing access to more features with fewer taps. Instagram says that people can catch up on messages and notifications using layouts that display both tabs at the same time, and when you watch reels, you can expand the comments while the reel stays at full size.

The Instagram app for the ‌iPad‌ is rolling out now, and it is available on iPads that support iPadOS 15.1 and later.