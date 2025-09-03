Instagram Finally Comes to iPad

by

The Instagram app is expanding to the iPad at long last, with Instagram releasing a dedicated iPad app as of today.

instagram ipad
Instagram for ‌iPad‌ focuses on Reels, and when opening the app, it will go directly to the Reels page. Stories will be available at the top of the interface, with support for messaging as well.

There is a dedicated Following tab that provides different filtering options. "All" will display recommended posts and reels from accounts you follow, while "Friends" will show recommended posts from accounts you follow and that follow you back. The "Latest" option will show chronological posts and reels from accounts that you follow.

instagram app for ipad 2
Instagram for ‌iPad‌ was designed to take advantage of a larger display area, providing access to more features with fewer taps. Instagram says that people can catch up on messages and notifications using layouts that display both tabs at the same time, and when you watch reels, you can expand the comments while the reel stays at full size.

The Instagram app for the ‌iPad‌ is rolling out now, and it is available on iPads that support iPadOS 15.1 and later.

MisterSavage
MisterSavage
5 minutes ago at 09:25 am
I hope all the resources that they had to devote from their tiny company to finally implement this doesn't hurt their bottom line.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aloysiusfreeman
aloysiusfreeman
5 minutes ago at 09:25 am
Just as I deleted my account.

Rot, Zuck

Rot, Zuck
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitedreams
infinitedreams
1 minute ago at 09:30 am
Finally they fixed this 15 year old bug!



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
