Garmin Beats Apple to Market with Satellite-Connected Smartwatch

by

Less than a week ahead of when Apple plans to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra with satellite capabilities, Garmin introduced its own smartwatch with satellite connectivity.

garmin satellite smartwatch
The Fenix 8 Pro is Garmin's first smartwatch to feature its inReach satellite and cellular connectivity. InReach is the technology that Garmin uses for its handheld navigation devices. With inReach, the Fenix 8 Pro can send location check-ins and text messages over satellite using the Garmin Messenger app.

There is also included cellular connectivity, so the smartwatch can make phone calls, send 30-second voice messages, and provide LiveTrack links and weather forecasts when an LTE connection is available.

LiveTrack is a feature that allows the wearer's family and friends to keep track of their location during an activity or adventure.

For emergencies, there is an SOS feature that will send a message to the Garmin Response center over a satellite or cellular connection. Garmin Response will then communicate with the user, their emergency contacts, and search and rescue organizations to provide help. Garmin says that its Response team has supported over 17,000 inReach incident responses across over 150 countries.

Along with satellite connectivity, the Fenix 8 Pro has a high-resolution microLED display with 4,500 nits of brightness, making it the "brightest smartwatch ever," according to Garmin. Other features include dive-rated and leakproof metal buttons, a metal sensor guard cover, and an LED flash light. It can track health metrics and provide an endurance score, hill score, daily suggested workouts, sleeping advice, ECG functionality, and more.

There are two Fenix 8 Pro sizes, including 47mm and 51mm, and two different display options. The AMOLED model is priced starting at $1,200 and it gets up to 27 days of battery in smartwatch mode. The microLED model, which is available only in a 51mm size, is priced at $2,000 and it gets up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Garmin's new smartwatch models will be available for purchase on September 8, one day before Apple's September 9 event that will see the unveiling of the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple's upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to include integrated satellite connectivity, allowing Apple Watch wearers to send text messages and get help when a cellular or Wi-Fi connection is unavailable.

Apple does not charge for satellite service at this time, while Garmin does. Garmin's inReach plans start at $7.99 per month, with additional fees for some of the satellite-based features based on which plan is selected.

Tag: Garmin

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case Leak Reveals Three Key Changes

Sunday August 31, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface. The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas. Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Read Full Article81 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

Thursday August 28, 2025 4:08 am PDT by
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Read Full Article62 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Reasons Not to Upgrade This Year

Monday September 1, 2025 4:35 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Prices Estimated Ahead of Apple Event Next Week

Tuesday September 2, 2025 1:50 pm PDT by
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices. Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac: Model Starting Price Model Starting Price Change iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 17 ...
Read Full Article57 comments
xiaomi apple ad india

Apple and Samsung Push Back Against Xiaomi's Bold India Ads

Friday August 29, 2025 4:54 am PDT by
Apple and Samsung have reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi in India for an ad campaign that directly compares the rivals' devices to Xiaomi's products. The two companies have threatened the Chinese vendor with legal action, calling the ads "disparaging." Ads have appeared in local print media and on social media that take pot shots at the competitors' premium offerings. One...
Read Full Article211 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Arrow Down

Apple Preparing iOS 18.7 for iPhones as iOS 26 Release Date Nears

Sunday August 31, 2025 4:35 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs. We expect iOS 18.7 to be released in September, alongside iOS 26. The update will likely include fixes for security vulnerabilities, but little else. iOS 18.7 will be one of the final updates ever released for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,...
Read Full Article47 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article53 comments

Top Rated Comments

AppleWarMachine Avatar
AppleWarMachine
29 minutes ago at 10:16 am
10 days battery life!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
25 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Garmin also beats Apple in Battery Life and L5 GPS
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
37 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Putting aside the fact these really aren't AW competitors:


The AMOLED model is priced starting at $1,200

The microLED model, which is available only in a 51mm size, is priced at $2,000
They also aren't even mass market devices. These are luxury fitness trackers catering to the rich. That's fine, but it'd be like if the only Apple Watch was the Hermes model - it's not really a product for everyone.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mansu944 Avatar
Mansu944
31 minutes ago at 10:13 am
$2,000????? Please don't give Apple any ideas.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
28 minutes ago at 10:16 am

Putting aside the fact these really aren't AW competitors:

They also aren't even mass market devices. These are luxury fitness trackers catering to the rich. That's fine, but it'd be like if the only Apple Watch was the Hermes model - it's not really a product for everyone.
They're not THAT expensive that only the rich have them. I see the Fenix fairly often, and I had one myself..returned it because it was too bulky for my taste, and went with the Forerunner.

Both were a replacement for the Apple Watch. I don't see myself going back.


And on top of those prices: subscriptions
I have an inReach. It's month-to-month, so pay when you need it and don't when you don't. I spend a hefty amount of time in the boonies and wilderness away from cell service and electricity, and only pay about three or four months per year. You don't need a phone or watch for it to work, and the battery last over 20 days with 30-min pings.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
33 minutes ago at 10:11 am
They also have Apple beat on price. And I mean a lot more expensive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments