ASUS ProArt 6K Review: $1,299 Gets You a 32-Inch 6K Display

ASUS recently came out with a new 32-inch 6K ProArt Display that's just $1,299, so we thought we'd check it out to see how it compares with the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR from Apple.

At 32 inches, the ProArt 6K is larger than the 27-inch Studio Display, but it is on par in size with the Pro Display XDR. ASUS doesn't have the same design aesthetic as Apple, so the ProArt 6K's design isn't impressive. There's a square-shaped base, an arm that attaches to the display, and thin bezels at the top and the sides. There's a thicker bottom bezel that houses some quick access control buttons.

ASUS' display has the same 218 pixels per inch as the Pro Display XDR, and text looks crisp. Colors are accurate out of the box and can be further tweaked in the Settings menu with different profiles. HDR10 support is included, but peak brightness maxes out at 600 nits, which limits HDR performance. It also does not have individual local dimming zones, which means it is lacking several of the pro features that set Apple's XDR display apart.

The ProArt 6K has a matte display coating that's meant to cut down on reflections, but it does impact some of the color vibrancy and contrast.

There are a variety of ports, like dual Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W power delivery, an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a headphone jack, and multiple USB-C and USB-A ports. Apple's displays are more limited in terms of port options.

At $1,299, the ProArt 6K is priced on par with the Studio Display and it's a fraction of the cost of the Pro Display XDR. It doesn't offer the same performance as the Pro Display XDR and it lags behind in design, but it is otherwise a good display that's worth considering if you're looking for something larger than the Studio Display.

Make sure to watch our full review up above for more information.