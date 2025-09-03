ASUS ProArt 6K Review: $1,299 Gets You a 32-Inch 6K Display

by

ASUS recently came out with a new 32-inch 6K ProArt Display that's just $1,299, so we thought we'd check it out to see how it compares with the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR from Apple.

At 32 inches, the ProArt 6K is larger than the 27-inch Studio Display, but it is on par in size with the Pro Display XDR. ASUS doesn't have the same design aesthetic as Apple, so the ProArt 6K's design isn't impressive. There's a square-shaped base, an arm that attaches to the display, and thin bezels at the top and the sides. There's a thicker bottom bezel that houses some quick access control buttons.

ASUS' display has the same 218 pixels per inch as the Pro Display XDR, and text looks crisp. Colors are accurate out of the box and can be further tweaked in the Settings menu with different profiles. HDR10 support is included, but peak brightness maxes out at 600 nits, which limits HDR performance. It also does not have individual local dimming zones, which means it is lacking several of the pro features that set Apple's XDR display apart.

The ProArt 6K has a matte display coating that's meant to cut down on reflections, but it does impact some of the color vibrancy and contrast.

There are a variety of ports, like dual Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W power delivery, an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a headphone jack, and multiple USB-C and USB-A ports. Apple's displays are more limited in terms of port options.

At $1,299, the ProArt 6K is priced on par with the Studio Display and it's a fraction of the cost of the Pro Display XDR. It doesn't offer the same performance as the Pro Display XDR and it lags behind in design, but it is otherwise a good display that's worth considering if you're looking for something larger than the Studio Display.

Top Rated Comments

dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
30 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
Damn, if only it was glossy.
Score: 4 Votes
Gloor Avatar
Gloor
18 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
fantastic price, lets hope the LG 6K is priced similarly and we might have a winner :)
Score: 1 Votes
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
17 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
This "review" doesn't even get the price right.

It's $1399, not $1299



Also, how about just putting "more information" right here in the article as text instead of locking it inside a video not everyone wants to watch.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes
aeralto Avatar
aeralto
13 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
I had two 27” 4K Asus monitors and they were phenomenal. I also have one of their gaming companies. Great company, great build quality.

Apple needs to step it up in terms of refresh rates. 5K is great and all but it’s not that meaningful when it’s stuck at 60Hz and premium Apple devices (MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, etc.) have transitioned to 120Hz displays.
Score: 1 Votes
Pezimak Avatar
Pezimak
7 minutes ago at 03:09 pm

Refresh rate?
60HZ. It is 6K and it seems so far that is the max frequency for these 6K 32” screens. They are not aimed at gamers etc though.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments